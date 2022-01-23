BlackHat Reaches Market Capitalization of $713,583.82 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $713,583.82 and approximately $309,011.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

