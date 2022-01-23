BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $382,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $101.50 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

