BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $416,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

