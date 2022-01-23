BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $385,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.