BlackRock Inc. Sells 240,084 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,758,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp worth $393,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $27.79 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

