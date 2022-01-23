BlackRock Inc. Sells 817,019 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,122,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $398,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

