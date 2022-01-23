Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,821 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

GPN stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

