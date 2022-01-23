Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,422 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $167.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

