Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 39,286 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,286 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.