BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $61.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

