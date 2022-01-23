Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $347,000 Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University cut its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 539,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 383.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 377,481 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

