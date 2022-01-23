Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Invests $5.71 Million in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 806,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000. Surrozen makes up 0.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 0.07% of Surrozen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Surrozen alerts:

SRZN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. Surrozen Inc has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Surrozen in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.