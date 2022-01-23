BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $76.98.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
