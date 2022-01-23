BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $76.98.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

