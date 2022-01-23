Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bogota Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSBK stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

