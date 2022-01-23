Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 29,242 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,242 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of FL opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

