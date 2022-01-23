Bokf Na Buys Shares of 31,605 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.