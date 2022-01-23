Bokf Na Buys Shares of 7,817 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,817 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after buying an additional 77,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

