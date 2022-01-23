Bokf Na Invests $1.17 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

