Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,714 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $190.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.
RBC Bearings Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
