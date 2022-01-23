Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,714 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $190.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

