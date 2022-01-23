Bokf Na Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

