Bokf Na Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

RACE opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

