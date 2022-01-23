Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,806,810.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,323.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

