BOOM Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.80 million and $82,031.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,121,842 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,110 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

