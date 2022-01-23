Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of BOOT opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

