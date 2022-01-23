Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $224,150.12 and approximately $32,887.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

