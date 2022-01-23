Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.50. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boxlight by 1,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

