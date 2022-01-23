BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Head to Head Contrast

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 5 12 0 2.61 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $729.53, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $55.29, suggesting a potential upside of 436.75%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51.65% 50.38% 34.84% BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% N/A -58.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.50 billion 7.86 $3.51 billion $62.63 9.92 BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 183.77 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -2.63

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats BridgeBio Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

