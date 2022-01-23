Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

