Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,636 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

