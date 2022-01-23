Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

