Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

