Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NYSE NOVA opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

