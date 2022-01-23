Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.