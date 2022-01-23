Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $83.77 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

