Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

