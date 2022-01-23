Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

ES traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

