Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 415,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

