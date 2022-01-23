Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.56.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $36.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,005. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.14.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

