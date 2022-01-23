Brokerages Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report sales of $129.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.86 million and the lowest is $128.68 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

PECO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,952. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

