Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $18.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $18.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $18.90 and the lowest is $18.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $70.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $69.55 to $73.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $48.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.90 to $61.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $621.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,770. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.