Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

AIRG stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 111,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.07. Airgain has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

