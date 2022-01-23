Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce $8.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $16,960,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 147,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $15.14.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

