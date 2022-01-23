Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Regions Financial also reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 16,730,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.