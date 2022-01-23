Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

