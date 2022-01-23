Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $16.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $52.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 billion to $55.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.79 billion to $89.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $52.37 on Thursday, reaching $943.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,225,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,252,654. The company has a market cap of $947.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $883.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.