Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

