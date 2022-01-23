Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $301.56

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.56.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,737. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.06.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

