Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$31.76

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.92.

Several research firms recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

