Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $70.10

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

BCYC stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,826,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

