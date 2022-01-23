Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $19.40

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms recently commented on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KLPEF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

